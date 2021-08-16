Delhi AIIMS becomes first hospital in India to have fire station on campus

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, has become the first hospital in India to house a fire station inside the hospital premises, its Director Dr Randeep Guleria said..

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said that AIIMS has collaborated with DFS to open a fire station inside the hospital to meet any emergency.

He further informed that while the infrastructure of the fire station shall be provided by AIIMS, the manpower shall be managed by DFS.

"Again a proud moment for DFS, DFS has joined hand with AIIMS to open a fire station inside the Hospital to meet any emergency. AIIMS become the First Hospital in the country to have a fire station on its campus. Infrastructure will be provided by the AIIMS and manpower etc will be managed by DFS," said the DFS Director on his official Twitter handle.

Having a total of 61 fire stations and 3,616 personnel, including 3,280 firefighters, the DFS attends to nearly 22,000 fire and rescue calls on an average in a year.

The fire station, meant for quick response in case of fire emergency, will have its infrastructure developed by the AIIMS, while the fire tender, equipment, and manpower will be managed by the DFS.

