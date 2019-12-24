Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' category, AQI dips to 363

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi fell to the 'very poor' quality with a reading of 363 on Tuesday (December 24). The AQI at Chandni Chowk dipped to 'very severe' category as it dipped to 466. At Mathura Road, the AQI was 403, while in Lodhi Road the AQI docked at 335. The AQI in Noida fell to 'severe' category as it touched 447, while in Gurugram it was in 'poor' category.

Earlier, SAFAR had advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good. "People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. "Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Meanwhile, the temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 9.4 degree celsius at 5:30 AM, while it Palam the temperature fell to as low as 6.6 degree celsuis. The visibility was around 500 metres in Safdarjung, while it was only 300 metres in Palam.