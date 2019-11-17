close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air quality

Delhi air quality improves slightly from 'severe' to 'poor' category; AQI at 218

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 221, which falls in the 'poor' category. 

Delhi air quality improves slightly from &#039;severe&#039; to &#039;poor&#039; category; AQI at 218
Reuters Photo

New Delhi: In some relief to the people living in the national capital region, the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'poor' category, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 221, which falls in the 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.

The PM 2.5 count at Lodhi Road area was at 218 while the PM 10 was at 217 in the severe category. 

In Noida too, the situation remained similar with AQI recorded 'poor' in Sector 62 area. Iin Gurugram, the AQI was in 'very poor' category at 301 at NISE Gwal Pahari area.

Locals especially the middle-aged people complained of breathless and fatigue and have urged the government to take requisite measures to combat the menace. During the winter season each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Tags:
Delhi air qualityDelhi pollutionAQISAFARNoidaGurugram
Next
Story

Man arrested with stolen mobile phone, purse, speakers at Delhi's IGI airport

Must Watch

PT44M42S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Freedom' of misconduct against women journalists in JNU?