Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, Noida still in 'severe' category

The overall air quality in Delhi remained 'very poor' on Wednesday (December 11) with air quality index (AQI) crossing 350 in most parts of the national capital. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in Delhi docked at 360 at 7 AM. In Pusa, the AQI docked at 342 (very poor), while it was 351, 368, 365, 375, 443 at Pusa, Lodhi Road, Delhi University, Mathura Road and Chandni Chowk.

The air quality in National Capital Region was no different on Wednesday with AQI remaining in the 'severe' category in Noida as it recorded an AQI of 416. In Gurugram, the AQI was registered at 361 in the 'very poor' category.

Keeping in mind the bad air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas, SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. "Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

On Tuesday (December 10), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) had crossed 350 in most parts of the city. At 7 am on Tuesday, the overall AQI docked at 345 with Pusa, Delhi University and Lodhi Road at 329, 356 and 329 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.