Delhi Airport, Govt Hospitals Get Bomb Threat Emails; Search Underway

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through email on Sunday, sending authorities at the respective establishments into a tizzy. Soon after the bomb threats, a search operation was launched at all places.

According to Delhi Police, IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account on Sunday afternoon. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.

Similar emails were received at two government hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The Delhi Police swiftly acted upon receiving the information regarding the threatening emails and started an investigation.

"Bomb threat emails received at Burari Government Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri this afternoon, and search operation underway," DCP North Manoj Meena said. "IGI Airport also received a bomb threat email," he added.

While Delhi Police and Fire Services Department teams were carrying out search operations at these places, five other government hospitals in the national capital also reported receiving bomb threats through emails on Sunday evening, prompting a search operation at all locations simultaneously.

The list of these hospitals includes -- Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital of Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road.

"Delhi Fire Services department and Delhi Police got information through PCR call, bomb squad, dog squad team have been sent to all these places," Police said. "Checking for any suspicious activity is underway at these hospitals. Nothing has been found yet," they added.

These bomb threat emails come nearly two weeks after multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email. According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a 'hoax.'