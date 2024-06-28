Advertisement
DELHI AIRPORT

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Flight Departures Suspended At T1 Till 2 PM

The departures were completely suspended around 7:30 am due to roof collapsed. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Flight departures at the Delhi's IGI airport Terminal 1 were suspended till 2 pm on Friday after a roof collapsed in the morning due to the heavy rainfall. 

The tragic incident occurred around 5 am which caused the death of one person and five people were also injured.

Flights departures at Terminal 1, which has only domestic flight operations, have been suspended till 2 pm. The airport operator intends to temporarily relocate operations from Terminal 1 to Terminals 2 and 3. All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational. 

 

 

Union Minister Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 affected area due to the canopy collapse.

 

 

The flight departures were suspended soon after the roof collapse at IGI airport and Passenge inside the terminal were able to board their flights. Departures were fully suspended by approximately 7:30 am. 

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said, PTI Reported.

