Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Flight Departures Suspended At T1 Till 2 PM

New Delhi: Flight departures at the Delhi's IGI airport Terminal 1 were suspended till 2 pm on Friday after a roof collapsed in the morning due to the heavy rainfall.

The tragic incident occurred around 5 am which caused the death of one person and five people were also injured.

Flights departures at Terminal 1, which has only domestic flight operations, have been suspended till 2 pm. The airport operator intends to temporarily relocate operations from Terminal 1 to Terminals 2 and 3. All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational.

All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational. Flights at Terminal 1 Arrivals are also operating. However, the departing flights from Terminal 1 are cancelled till 2 pm today: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) pic.twitter.com/e4BeOBTMVf June 28, 2024

Union Minister Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 affected area due to the canopy collapse.

#WATCH | Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi airport's Terminal-1, where a portion of canopy collapsed amid heavy rainfall today, killing one person and injuring several others. pic.twitter.com/2Skd7nvaKp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

The flight departures were suspended soon after the roof collapse at IGI airport and Passenge inside the terminal were able to board their flights. Departures were fully suspended by approximately 7:30 am.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said, PTI Reported.