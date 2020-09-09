Delhi Airport’s Air Suvidha portal receives 45288 applications requesting exemption from institutional quarantine

Delhi Airport’s Air Suvidha portal had received 45288 applications from international passengers requesting for exemption from institutional quarantine. The portal was launched on August 8, 2020, to make the passenger experience more comfortable and time-efficient.

It is a contactless medium seeking exemption from institutional quarantine and submitting self-declaration, mandatory for air travel. Based on the applications received for Delhi as first airport, around 45,288 forms have been submitted by international passengers through this portal, seeking exemption from institutional quarantine.

A majority of the applications were approved in a timely manner. In addition, over 78,700 passengers applied for self-declaration through this portal, of which 78,663 passengers were found to be asymptomatic. Nearly 77 passengers were found symptomatic, who were escorted to APHO for necessary assistance and support.

The portal received the highest number of applications from the United States (15,027), UAE (4,512), UK (4,094), Canada (3,416), and Australia (2,687) till now.

To make the travel process hassle-free, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) developed the Air Suvidha portal where India-bound international arriving passengers can apply online for exemption from the mandatory institutional quarantine process. This portal also allows them to fill the mandatory self-declaration form.

Passengers considered for exemption have to fall under one of the five exempted categories – Pregnant women; Suffered a death in the family; Suffering from serious illness (Description to be provided); Parents accompanied by children below 10 years, and Covid-19 negative in recent RT-PCR test (96 hours prior to undertaking the journey as per govt. guideline).

Passengers seeking exemption under the five specific categories will need to fill the e-forms available on the website of Delhi Airport- www.newdelhiairport.in. Supporting documents along with a copy of their passports have to be submitted at least 72 hours before boarding their flights. However, this time capping does not apply to passengers submitting the self-declaration form.

The online forms have been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, and governments of various states and Union Territories including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

As India is establishing air bubble arrangements with several countries, the number of international arrivals is expected to increase. The portal is not only helping the passengers in seeking exemption, but also the authorities in completing the requisite formalities faster at the arrival hall of the Airports.