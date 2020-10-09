Delhi Airport's duty-free store launches service for international flyers; check details

New Delhi: Delhi Duty-Free Services Pvt Ltd (DDFS) on Friday (October 9) launched its unique online “Click & Collect” facility. This facility allows international passengers (both departure and arrival) to pre-book their choice of products and collect it on the day of their travel.

A joint venture of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Aer Rianta International (through subsidiary Yalorvin Limited), and GMR Airports Limited, the DDFS conducted a successful trial over the past few weeks. The “Click & Collect” service has recently been launched at Delhi airport.

This online platform has made purchasing Duty-Free products “easier and safer” for international flyers travelling in the time of coronavirus outbreak when people are limiting their travel and also shopping at the airports.

Passengers wanting to avail of this facility will first have to register themselves on the DDFS website www.delhidutyfree.co.in. For online shopping of liquor they will have to accept a disclaimer that they are above 25 years of age, as per government policy. Then they can key-in their travel and passport details.

After this, they can select their choice of product from liquors, tobaccos, make up and skin cares, perfumes, confectionary and other travel retail exclusives on DDFS website. They can place their order well ahead of their scheduled travel by making online payment in advance, for which they would be issued a receipt.

They can then collect their product from DDFS store at Delhi Airport on the day of their travel, after showing the receipt.

Much like traditional online shopping, passengers can browse through a range of products and can also find special discounts and promotions being offered on confectionery, alcohol and premium items on DDFS website.

Post COVID-19 outbreak, online shopping has become a “new normal”, and this facility will be a step forward in providing enhanced passenger experience at the airport.