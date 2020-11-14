Delhi AQI likely to become severe on Diwali evening; IMD predicts light rains on Nov 15

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Saturday (Nov 14) morning and emissions from firecrackers and calm winds may push it into the 'severe' zone, according to government agencies and weather experts.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the PM2.5 concentration in Delhi on Diwali is likely to be the lowest in the last four years if no firecrackers are burnt. It, however, added that two factors -- smoke from farm fires and stagnant surface winds -- will keep the air quality at the higher end of the 'very poor' category to the lower end of the 'severe' on Diwali night.

It added that a spike in PM2.5 levels in the early hours on Sunday is likely if people burn firecrackers on Diwali evening. The city recorded an AQI of 369 at 9 am on Nov 14 morning. The 24-hour average AQI was 339 on Nov 13 and 314 on Nov 12.

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 337 on Diwali last year (October 27), and 368 and 400 the next day. Thereafter, pollution levels remained in the 'severe' category for three days on the trot.

In 2018, the 24-hour average AQI of Diwali was recorded at 281. It deteriorated to 390 the next day and remained in the 'severe' category on three consecutive days thereafter.

In 2017, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI of Delhi on October 19 stood at 319. It, however, slipped into the 'severe' zone the next day.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR post Diwali. Light rain is likely on Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance. It is still to be seen if it is enough to wash away pollutants, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.