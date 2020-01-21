Delhi Assembly election 2020: Congress releases list of 7 candidates; Romesh Sabharwal to challenge CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Congress party on Monday night released the list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. Romesh Sabharwal has been fielded from New Delhi seat to contest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Former Congress MLAs Amrish Gautam and Bhisham Sharma, who had joined BJP earlier, have been given Congress tickets from Kondli and Ghonda constituencies respectively.

According to the list of seven candidates released by the Congress Central Election Committee, S Raminder Singh Bamrah will contest from Tilka Nagar; former DUSU president Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar; Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur; and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also released names of four candidates for Delhi Assembly election. Pramod Tyagi to contest from Burari, Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan from Kirari, Shakti Kumar Bishnoi from Uttam Nagar and Nirmal Kumar Singh to contest from Palam assembly constituencies.

Live TV

The second list of Bharatiya Janata Party was also released on Monday late night. The second list of 10 candidates comprises the name of Tajinder Pal Bagga from Hari Nagar constituency.

According to the list, Ramesh Khanna will be contesting from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh has been fielded from Delhi Cantt constituency, Sunil Yadav is fielded from New Delhi and Sumanlata Shokeen will be contesting from Nangloi Jat.

Bagga will fight against Aam Aadmi Party`s Princess Dhillon from Hari Nagar and Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi area.

In its first list released on January 17, BJP gave the ticket to 20 new faces in Delhi assembly polls with the list of 57 candidates declared on Friday also having sitting and several former MLAs.

Of the 57 candidates declared, four are women and 11 belong to the Dalit community.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past.

Delhi Assembly Polls will be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.