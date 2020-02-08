हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Parvesh Verma says Shaheen Bagh repaying AAP for feeding biryani by voting in large numbers

Terming Delhiites as "Rashtravadi" and "Deshbhakt", the BJP MP said, "We won`t let Delhi breakaway," while ended his tweet video with "Jai Shri Ram". 

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Parvesh Verma says Shaheen Bagh repaying AAP for feeding biryani by voting in large numbers

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Saturday (February 8) alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is arranging biryani for Shaheen Bagh protesters, and as a quid pro quo, they are voting for the AAP.

The controversial BJP MP tweeted a video saying, "Delhiites, the media is saying the same thing which I was insisting upon so far. People from a certain community from Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia Millia are standing in long queues to claim that they will vote for AAP. Why would they not? Aam Aadmi Party has been feeding them biryani for more than a month."

Verma also called it as a mode of "repayment of loan" given by the AAP. Terming Delhiites as "Rashtravadi" and "Deshbhakt", the BJP MP said, "We won`t let Delhi breakaway," while ended his tweet video with "Jai Shri Ram". 

Verma released this video on the day of polling. The Election Commission is yet to react to this new video.

Notably, People at Shaheen Bagh have been camping on Road no 13 A for more than 50 days now against the Citizenship Amendment Act and nationwide NRC. The protesters have also been on the streets in Jamia Millia and Seelampur area in Delhi. 

On February 5, the Election Commission banned BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 for 24 hours from 6 pm on Wednesday.

Verma, who is the BJP MP from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, was earlier banned by the EC for making controversial remarks at an election rally and was prohibited from campaigning for four days.

The results for Delhi Assembly poll will be announced on February 11.

