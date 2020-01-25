Delhi Assembly elections: Voter turnout rises from 57.60% in 2008 to 67.46% in 2015

New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch (DEW) have analysed the 10-year poll data of the national capital that included 2008, 2013 and 2015 assembly elections on basis of affidavits submitted by candidates.

The ADR analysis has revealed startling facts about criminal, financial and other background details of candidates who contested assembly elections of Delhi (2008- 2019).

According to the survey, voter turnout in 2008 was 57.60% which increased to 67.46 % in 2015 Assembly elections in Delhi, while the vote share of winners in 2008 was 45.40% which increased to 54.58 % in 2015 Assembly elections. Other key details are:

-From 2008, the number of contesting candidates has decreased by 23% in Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

-From 2008 to 2015 Assembly elections, the number of independent candidates has decreased by 45%.

3-The number of contesting political parties has increased from 69 in 2008 to 72 in 2015 assembly elections.

Criminal background details of the candidates in the said period have also been analysed.

Candidates with criminal cases

-In 2015, out of 673 candidates, 114 (17%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

-In 2013, out of 796 candidates, 129 (16%) had declared criminal cases against themselves and in 2008, out of 790 candidates, 111 (14%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with serious criminal cases

-In 2015, out of 673 candidates, 74 (11%) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

-In 2013, out of 796 candidates, 93 (12%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

-In 2008, out of 790 candidates, 32 (4%) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR analysis has also revealed key facts about financial background details of the candidates who fought election in the said period.

Crorepati Candidates

-In 2015, out of 673 candidates, 230 (34%) were crorepati.

-In 2013, out of 796 candidates, 265 (33%) were crorepati.

-In 2008, out of 790 candidates, 180 (23%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Average Assets of candidates

-The average assets per candidate for Delhi 2015 assembly elections was Rs 3.32 crores.

-In 2013, the average assets per candidate was Rs 3.43 crores.

-In 2008 the average assets per candidate was Rs 1.78 crores

Other background details of these candidates were related to their education qualification:

1. Candidates with Education Qualification of 12th pass or below: 374 (56%) out of 673 candidates in 2015 had declared that they have an education qualification of 12th pass or below. In 2013, 479 (60%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, 483 (61%) out of 790 candidates analysed had declared that they had an educational qualification of 12th pass or below.

2. Candidates with Education Qualification of Graduate or above: 265 (39%) out of 673 candidates had declared that they have an education qualification of graduation or above. In 2013, 280(35%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, 236 (30%) out of 790 candidates analysed had declared that they had an educational qualification of graduation or above.

3. Candidates who had declared their age between 25 to 50 years: 465 (69%) out of 673 candidates had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years in 2015. In 2013, 556(70%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, 590 (75%) out of 790 candidates analysed had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years.

4. Candidates who had declared their age between 51 to 83 years: 200(30%) out of 673 candidates had declared their age to be between 51 to 83 years in 2015. In 2013, 226(28%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, 181 (23%) out of 790 candidates analysed had declared their age to be between 51 to 83 years.

The gender details of candidates:

-In 2015, 66(10%) out of 673 candidates were women.

-In 2013, 69(9%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, and 57 (7%) out of 790 candidates were women.