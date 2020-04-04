हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gets threat message, complaint lodged

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a threat on his cell phone from an anonymous person.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a threat on his cell phone from an anonymous person.

The accused also sent the link to a Facebook video in which a man can be purportedly heard warning Tiwari against his comments on quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with the nursing staff at a Ghaziabad hospital. 

A police complaint has been made in connection with the threat, Tiwari said.

"A person threatened me sending WhatsApp message on Friday evening. I have lodged complaint with the police and the culprit is expected to be caught soon," he said.

