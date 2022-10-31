'Delhi brokers...': KCR's SCATHING ATTACK at BJP amid MLAs poaching allegations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said `Delhi brokers` tried to buy Telangana self-respect by offering Rs 100 crore to four MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In his first reaction to the `MLAs poaching` case, KCR said those working for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and playing key roles in RSS came to buy the MLAs have landed in jail.

He said there should be a thorough investigation to find out where the money came from and who is behind it. "Those behind it have no right to continue in office even for a minute," he said.

KCR paraded four MLAs at an election rally in Munugode Assembly constituency on Sunday and praised them for refusing to be sold like cattle and upheld Telangana self-respect and democracy.

Three alleged agents of BJP including two godmen were arrested by Cyberabad police on October 26 while trying to `buy` four MLAs.

The TRS chief wanted to know from where these hundreds of crores came to buy the MLAs. He alleged that the BJP is buying MLAs to topple governments in various states.

"I am asking Mr Narendra Modi. What more do you want? There is no higher post in the country than the Prime Minister. You got the chance twice. Why this cruelty. Is this good for the country and the society? You should explain to the people," he said.

"What people saw on television is just a little lit. There is more, enough to shake Delhi throne. It will come out in the days to come," he said.

The Chief Minister told the people that he would not comment further on the case. "I am holding the constitutional post of the Chief Minister. I would not like to say more as the case is in the court."

He said the BJP government at the Centre has no money to procure paddy from Telangana but has hundreds of crores to buy the MLAs.

KCR appealed to people of Munugode not to get lured by any offers or false promises and to teach a lesson to the BJP.

The TRS leader said an unnecessary by-election was imposed on the people of Munugode. Referring to the recent decision of TRS to go national by changing its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he said people of Munugode have got an opportunity to lay a strong foundation for BRS.