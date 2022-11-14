topStoriesenglish
Delhi bus driver suffers epileptic attack, hits auto-rickshaw, one killed

The DTC bus driver had an epileptic attack due to which he could not control the bus and it rammed into the auto-rickshaw.

New Delhi: A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed on Sunday after a DTC bus rammed into his vehicle, police said. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver had an epileptic attack due to which he could not control the bus and it rammed into the auto-rickshaw, police said.

The bus driver, identified as Rajesh (37), has been arrested, the DCP said.

The auto-rickshaw driver was identified as Mamchand, a resident of Gautampuri.

He was taken to St Stephens Hospital from where he was referred to another hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The police found that the bus was travelling from the side of Baraf Khana Chowk on the wrong carriageway and hit an auto-rickshaw near the Tis Hazari court exit gate, a senior police officer said.

A passenger identified as Shubham (28), a resident Moti Nagar, als sustained minor injuries, police said.

A case has already been registered on the statement of the passenger.

