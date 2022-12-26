Delhi: Car catches fire at the ITO intersection, no casualties reported- Watch

New Delhi: A car catches fire at the busy ITO crossing; no injuries have been reported. Firefighters extinguish a car fire that broke out at the ITO crossroads today. There were no reported casualties in the incident. Police are still investigating the matter.

A video of the incident was shared a journalist on Twitter.

Delhi | Car catches fire at the busy ITO intersection; no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/IdKSpAZpvV — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

