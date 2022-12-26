Delhi: Car catches fire at the ITO intersection, no casualties reported- Watch
Firefighters douse the fire that broke out in a car at the today, details below.
New Delhi: A car catches fire at the busy ITO crossing; no injuries have been reported. Firefighters extinguish a car fire that broke out at the ITO crossroads today. There were no reported casualties in the incident. Police are still investigating the matter.
New Delhi : Car catches fire at ITO chowk. #NewDelhi #india #fire @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/z2DqJ59RVH — Ravi Choudhary रवि चौधरी (@choudharyview) December 26, 2022
A video of the incident was shared a journalist on Twitter.
Delhi | Car catches fire at the busy ITO intersection; no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/IdKSpAZpvV — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
This is a developing story.
