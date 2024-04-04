Delhi: CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead At Nagloi Metro Station, Probe Underway

New Delhi: A 36-year-old CISF constable allegedly committed suicide by using his service rifle at the Nagloi Metro Station on Thursday. The incident occurred around 6:40 am. The body of the constable was found near the X-ray baggage scanner. The body is identified to be of Sahare Kishore Samrao.

Samrao, who hailed from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, had been serving in the CISF since 2014 and was deployed to the CISF (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) in 2022. As per the police, the deceased originated from the Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra and resided with his family in the Narela locality of Delhi.

According to reports, he was discovered dead with a gunshot wound to his forehead. Upon receiving this information, a police team arrived at the scene, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Initial investigations indicate that Samrao, a member of the CISF unit responsible for guarding the Delhi Metro, sadly took his own life with his service weapon. Authorities have announced that both the paramilitary force and the Delhi Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.