Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces new oxygen portal amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) said that a portal has been set up for better management of the oxygen supply between the Centre, states and Oxygen manufacturers.

In a statement to the media, the Delhi CM reiterated that the national capital is still facing an acute oxygen shortage.

He said that the Central and State teams are working together to ensure there are no further gaps in the supply of oxygen to the hospitals.

“We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together.” CM Kajriwal said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the lockdown in Delhi has been extended by a week and all restrictions will continue being imposed. No new restrictions were announced.

The COVID-19-induced lockdown in Delhi which was supposed to be in effect till April 26 morning will now remain in place till May 3.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 24,103 new COVID-19 infections and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the pandemic broke out.