Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates city’s first genome sequencing lab at LNJP hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) inaugurated Delhi’s first genome sequencing laboratory at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and said that the lab will begin by sequencing 6-8 samples a week.

The laboratory was set up as a part of Delhi’s preparation for a possible third wave of COVID-19. The genome sequencing laboratory can identify variants of COVID-19.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital y'day. "I have been told that this is the third such facility in north India. People of Delhi will be benefitted from it," he said. (07.07) pic.twitter.com/OeVWNV9f6f — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

While addressing the media at the event, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "I have been told that this is the third such facility in north India. The people of Delhi will be benefitted from it. The genetic analyses will be helpful in the third wave"

"We were dependent on the Central government's lab at NCDC till now and we had to send all our samples to that lab. Machine for genome sequencing has been brought in LNJP. Through this machine, we can analyse the variants of coronavirus. If we get to know which variant it is, it will help in taking action and framing strategies," he added.

