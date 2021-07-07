हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: India adds 43,733 new cases and 930 deaths in 24 hours

The country's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3.06 crores, of which, 4.04 lakh people have succumbed to the virus. 

COVID-19: India adds 43,733 new cases and 930 deaths in 24 hours
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) morning said that India recorded 43,733 new COVID-19 infections and 930 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.39 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 2.29 per cent, the Health Ministry stated. 

With this, the country's total caseload has increased to 3.06 crores, of which, 4.04 lakh people have succumbed to the virus. There are currently 4,59,920 active coronavirus cases in the country. 

On the other hand, 47,240 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and took the total number of recoveries to 2.97 crores. The national recovery rate has now improved to 97.18 per cent.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre warned that they would impose strict curbs again if people don't follow COVID appropriate behaviour. The warning came after the pictures of tourists flouting COVID-19 norms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand went viral.

"People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 36 crores after more than 32.40 lakh doses were administered on Tuesday
 

