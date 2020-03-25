Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to not panic, assures full supply of essential items

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from Wednesday (March 25) to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (March 25) assured the people of the nation capital that the government is prepared to ensure supply of essential goods to its residents during the lockdown.

CM Kejriwal once again urged the people to respect the lockdown and do not come out of their homes during this period. "During this 21-day lockdown, we will do our best to make sure nobody goes hungry. This is a difficult time. We are not saying there will not be problems, but we will do our best to make sure everyone is looked after. There will be no shortage of essential goods," Kejriwal said at a joint press conference with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal also said that people providing essential services would be allowed to carry out their duties but they will have to carry their identity cards while coming out of their homes. He also said that shopkeepers selling vegetables and groceries will be given e-pass by the government to remain functional during the lockdown in Delhi.

In a related development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed all states and union territories to set up a round the clock control room for helping the providers of goods and services during this period.

"In order to ensure that these provisions are seamlessly available at ground level it would be necessary for each state/UT to set-up a 24*7 control room/office with helplines (at state/district level) to address any grievance or undue problems faced by the providers of goods/services including during inter-state movement," the advisory issued by MHA to Chief Secretaries and police chiefs of all states and union territories read.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.