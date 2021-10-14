हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manmohan Singh

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for evaluation of fever last night.

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (October 14) prayed for the speedy recovery of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished for his speedy recovery. "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

Singh is presently under the observation of doctors at AIIMS, Delhi.

The 89-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

