PM Narendra Modi wishes Manmohan Singh a 'speedy recovery', Mansukh Mandviya visits former PM at AIIMS ​​​​​​​

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi wishes Manmohan Singh a &#039;speedy recovery&#039;, Mansukh Mandviya visits former PM at AIIMS ​​​​​​​

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 14, 2021) wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery. The former Prime Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

PM Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health. The health minister wished Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old Congress vetran leader was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of AIIMS and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

"Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital said. Manmohan Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.

