Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's convoy attacked by mob armed with sticks

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's convoy was attacked on Friday afternoon by a mob armed with sticks. No reports of injuries or casualties yet, said an official from the Chief Minister's Office.

According to emerging reports, the incident took place in North Delhi's Narela where he had gone to inaugurate development works in unauthorised colonies in the region

This is not the first time, that Kejriwal has been attacked.

In November last year, a man threw chilli powder on the 50-year-old AAP leader. Delhi Police later found the attacker was "unstable and incoherent".

Kejriwal in the past been attacked with ink, slippers and slapped while campaigning for elections.