New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (August 19, 2022) hit out at the central government minutes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team was spotted at the residence of his deputy Manish Sisodia to probe the discrepancies in the Delhi excise policy. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, spoke of an article in the New York Times, and linked it to the searches by the CBI.

“On the day the biggest newspaper in America has a photo of Manish Sisodia on the front page with an article praising the Delhi education model, the same day CBI teams have been sent by Centre to his home,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“CBI is welcome. We will cooperate fully. Earlier too, searches were conducted and nothing was found. This time too, the same thing will happen,” the chief minister added.

The AAP leader also stated that Delhi education model is being discussed worldwide and alleged that BJP-led government at Centre wants to stop this. “They want to stop it… hence the raids on Delhi’s health and education minister,” Kejriwal said.

“Whoever has tried to do good work in the last 75 years has been stopped… that’s why the country has been left behind,” Kejriwal said.

AAP leader Valmiki Naik also targetted Centre over the CBI raids and said, "As soon as @ArvindKejriwal’s work made it to the front page of the New York Times yesterday, the CBI made it to the front door of Manish Sisodia today !! Self-proclaimed Vishwagurus are scared, because the Vishwa knows who is the real Guru !!"

Meanwhile, searches are underway at over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas. “CBI raids 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with excise policy case, including Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence”, a CBI official said. The 21 locations being raided by CBI also include the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.