Delhi CM Atishi Slams BJP, Says -'Stopped Road Works, Medicines...'; Vows To Resume Work

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday for trying to stop the developmental work in Delhi and assured the people of Delhi that all work would resume.

"For the next four months, my work would be to take care of the people of Delhi. BJP has tried everything from jailing AAP leaders and stopping the work of development in Delhi. BJP and LG (VK Saxena) stopped the road works, stopped medicines from reaching the hospitals, and stopped the tests in mohalla clinics.

BJP and LG stopped the garbage collection in Delhi, but now I promise you that Arvind Kejriwal is out of jail, all these works will get completed. The garbage would be picked up, medicines will be supplied, the sewage work will be completed," said CM Atishi in a press conference.

Atishi was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister earlier today.

She further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had conspired to keep Kejriwal in jail, but the AAP leader did not bow down to BJP.

"BJP put up a conspiracy against Kejriwal, put false allegations against him, and arrested him based on that. They kept him in jail for more than 6 months. But Arvind Kejriwal did not break or bow down. Supreme Court has given him bail, despite that in PMLA cases it is almost impossible to get bail. Not only that, they said that his arrest was due to bad luck, and said that Central agencies like CBI, ED are caged like a parrot," she said.

"If some other neta would have been there, it would have been enough for them to get back to CM's chair, but Arvind Kejriwal said that just Supreme Court's decision is not enough, he wants to go to janta ki adalaat (people's court) and prove that he is honest," she added.

She also thanked Arvind Kejriwal for trusting her with the responsibility of being Delhi CM, referring to him as 'Delhi's son' and the most popular CM in the history of Delhi.

"I would like to thank Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's son, the most popular CM in the history of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's neta, my elder brother and political guru, who trusted me and put such a big responsibility of taking care of Delhi' people.

"Even though I have been sworn in as Chief Minister, the fact that Arvind Kejriwal is not the Chief Minister anymore is a very emotional thing for me and all of us. He has changed the picture of Delhi in the last ten years, he understood the pain of the common person, he understood how difficult it is for a common person to run a household.

Arvind Kejriwal gave free 24/7 electricity to people, he changed the future of the students who study in government schools, gave them a chance to progress in life. He gave free bus rides to women which allowed them to progress with their education and employment," she added.

She further urged to the people of Delhi that their job is to make sure that Arvind Kejriwal will return as the Chief Minister, claiming that if AAP government does not win again then all the schemes and work done in the last ten years would be undone by BJP.

"Now the people of Delhi need to work together to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM again in the upcoming elections in February. If the people would not elect Kejriwal again then the free electricity, good schools would stop, mohalla clinics would close down and hospitals will stop treating patients," she said in the press conference.