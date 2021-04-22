AK Walia, senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister, passes away due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Dr AK Walia passed away in Delhi due to COVID-19 at the age of 72 on Thursday (April 22).

The Congress leader was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Apollo hospital.

Dr AK Walia was a prominent name in the party's Delhi unit. He was one of the few to have served four terms as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

The four-time MLA had represented Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency in his fourth term and had the Health, Urban Development, Land & Building portfolios.

Delhi reported as many as 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths on Wednesday, the Delhi health department informed.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,14,835 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday (April 22), as per data by health ministry.

(With Agency inputs)

