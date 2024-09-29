Delhi Cop Crushed To Death After Being Run Over By Car, Driver On The Loose

Delhi News: A Delhi police constable was allegedly killed in a road rage incident on Saturday night when he was run over by a car in the Nagaloi area of the national capital. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when the constable asked the driver to move the car.

Following this, the constable was hit by the car and reportedly dragged for about 10 meters before colliding with another car.

#WATCH | Delhi | A Delhi Police constable was killed as he was crushed by a car in a road rage incident in the Nagaloi area last night after he asked the car driver to move the car. The constable was allegedly dragged for 10 meters and hit another car. The police have seized the… pic.twitter.com/Bvs7HL9Jn6 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2024

The driver of the car has fled from the spot after the incident, and the car has been recovered by the police. The deceased constable was identified as Sandeep, 30. The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said, news agency PTI reported.

Upon noticing a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, the Delhi Police said in a statement. Suddenly, the vehicle increased its speed and hit the constable's motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting another car, it said.

Sandeep was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared dead.

According to the statement, CCTV footage have shown that Sandeep took a left turn in the street and indicated the vehicle to slow down.

"On this, the vehicle suddenly accelerated and hit his motorcycle and dragged him along with his bike. The vehicle halted after hitting a parked car. Sandeep received head injuries that led to death," read the statement, as quoted by PTI.

Police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of BNS is registered and an investigation has been taken up. "Two persons who are absconding. Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son. Delhi Police is saddened by the departure of a family member in such tragic circumstance," the statement said.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Maharashtra's Thane, an attempt to murder case was registered against a 42-year-old man at Ulhasnagar for allegedly attacking a woman constable inside a police station, an official said on Friday.

Babasaheb Janglu Sonawane, the accused, had inflicted injuries on himself before going to Vitthalwadi police station on Thursday morning, the official claimed, as reported by PTI.

Sonawane had an attempt to murder case registered against him at the same police station in 2012, the official said. He walked into the police station around 9 AM on Thursday having already slashed his neck, the official claimed.

After going to the desk officer and talking to him briefly, he barged into the room where the woman constable and other police personnel were working, locked it from inside, and attacked her with a blade, the official said. He was overpowered by others and pinned down. Both the injured constable and accused were then rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

An FIR was registered against Sonawane under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), the official said, adding that the probe was on.

(With agencies inputs)