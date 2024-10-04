Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802648https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-cops-seize-e-cigarettes-worth-over-rs-2-crore-8-of-2-inter-state-gangs-arrested-2802648.html
NewsIndia
DELHI NEWS

Delhi: Cops Seize E-Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 2 Crore, 8 Of 2 Inter-State Gangs Arrested

The police apprehended both the drivers and seized 20 boxes containing 10 e-cigarettes in each of them. They also seized Rs 4 lakh in cash from their possession, the DCP said.

|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 09:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi: Cops Seize E-Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 2 Crore, 8 Of 2 Inter-State Gangs Arrested Representational Image. (ANI)

New Delhi: Banned e-cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore have been seized and eight members of inter-state gangs involved in importing and selling them arrested, Delhi Police said on Friday. On Thursday, information regarding the import and transportation of prohibited electronic cigarettes in the north district was received, they said.

These e-cigarettes were being transported from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur to Delhi, the police said in a statement.

A team conducted a raid near a private hospital and upon checking, 24 cartons containing 4,740 units of e-cigarettes made in China were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Tempo driver Saddiq Ali (47) revealed that e-cigarettes were being taken to a godown in Karol Bagh area to be delivered to Nitin through his associate, Sheikh Kamal, the statement said.

Subsequently, Sheikh Kamal (30) and Nitin (25) were apprehended, it said, adding that on the instance of Nitin, eight boxes of 1,600 e-cigarettes were also recovered from his godown.

"Search of a Gujarat-based kingpin and his other associates is going on," said the DCP.

In another incident, the Delhi Police apprehended five people for allegedly storing, transporting and selling e-cigarettes in the national capital.

According to the police, 257 e-cigarettes worth around Rs 5 lakh were recovered from their possession along with Rs 4 lakh in cash.

At around 2 am on October 2, a team out on night patrol spotted an Ertiga car parked at an abandoned place near the Ashok Park Main Metro station, which raised suspicion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Soon another car stopped near the vehicle and people started to shift boxes into the Ertiga, he said.

The police apprehended both the drivers and seized 20 boxes containing 10 e-cigarettes in each of them. They also seized Rs 4 lakh in cash from their possession, the DCP said.

"The duo has been identified as Ritik Uppal (22) and Sabi Kumar (32). During interrogation, they named three others -- Aniket (32), Pawan Chaurasia (42) and Dikshant Kumar (28) -- who also stored and sold e-cigarettes," the officer said.

"All three have been arrested and 57 e-cigarettes were recovered from their possession," the DCP said.

Manufacturing, importing, advertising, or selling e-cigarettes has been banned in India since September 2019.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK