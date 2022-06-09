हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satyendar Jain

Delhi Court extends ED custody of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case till Monday

Enforcement Directorate gets further custody of AAP Minister Satyendar Jain till Monday (June 13, 2022) in an alleged money laundering case. 

Delhi Court extends ED custody of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case till Monday
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday (June 9, 2022) extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP minister and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till June 13. ED, which had arrested him in a case related to money laundering on May 30, had sought the extension of remand after the recovery of Rs 2.82 crore and 133 gold coins during raids at his premises. 

Notably, during the search conducted on June 7, the ED has said it seized various incriminating documents and digital records. The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

The Enforcement Directorate informed that the assets were seized during a search operation carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at the premises of Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and his accomplices and other persons who had either directly or indirectly helped him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

Those who assisted the Delhi Minister in the money laundering are named Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust, said the ED.

(With agency inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Satyendar JainAAPEDEnforcement DirectorateAam Aadmi Partysatyendar jain arrestedDelhi minister arrested
Next
Story

Kerala SSLC exam result 2022 to be declared tomorrow - Here’s how to check at results.kerala.nic.in

Must Watch

World Oceans Day 2022: Why Is Plastic Waste A Problem? What can you do to save the oceans?