New Delhi: Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday (June 9, 2022) extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP minister and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till June 13. ED, which had arrested him in a case related to money laundering on May 30, had sought the extension of remand after the recovery of Rs 2.82 crore and 133 gold coins during raids at his premises.

Notably, during the search conducted on June 7, the ED has said it seized various incriminating documents and digital records. The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

Enforcement Directorate gets further custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till June 13, in an alleged money laundering case Jain has filed a bail application through his lawyer in court. — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate informed that the assets were seized during a search operation carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at the premises of Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and his accomplices and other persons who had either directly or indirectly helped him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

Those who assisted the Delhi Minister in the money laundering are named Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust, said the ED.

(With agency inputs)