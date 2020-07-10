Delhi court grants bail to 82 Bangladeshi's who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet

New Delhi: The Saket court in Delhi on Friday (July 10, 2020) granted bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals who have been chargesheeted for violating visa conditions while attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Jamaat meet was alleged to be indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating guidelines issued by the government in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the relief to the foreign nationals upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Under the plea bargaining filed on Friday, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment.

Plea bargaining is allowed under Criminal Procedure of Code for cases where the maximum punishment is seven years of imprisonment, where offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and when the offences are not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

During the hearing, all the accused were produced before the court via video conferencing.