Delhi Court Sends CM Arvind Kejriwal To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12th in a CBI case related to an excise policy matter. The CBI on Saturday sought 14 days judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case involving the alleged excise scam, claiming that his detention was necessary in the "interest of the investigation and justice."

During the hearing, vacation judge Sunena Sharma stated that once the police remand expires, the court has no choice but to send the accused to judicial custody. The court's detailed order is awaited. On June 26, Rouse Avenue Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be held in CBI custody for three days following the agency's application to detain the Aam Aadmi Party supremo for interrogation.

Earlier that day, CM Kejriwal was formally arrested by the CBI and appeared before vacation judge Amitabh Rawat. The CBI was granted permission to bring CM Kejriwal before the special court after he was questioned by the central agency in Tihar Jail earlier this week.

According to the CBI's remand application, Kejriwal refused to cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive answers contrary to the evidence on record. The CBI arrested Kejriwal in connection with the government's excise policy irregularities.

The ED arrested him on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case involving the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court, but the Delhi High Court stayed it.