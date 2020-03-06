Delhi court sends suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain who was arrested by the Delhi Police from a court where he had come to surrender, was on Friday sent to 7-day police custody.

On March 5, Delhi's Karkardooma court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled Tahir, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side. Tahir, who is an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during last week`s violence in north-east Delhi, was arrested following the rejection of his surrender application.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain said that none appeared for applicant Tahir Hussain.

The court had called up the matter four to five times. Tahir Hussain had on Tuesday filed an anticipatory bail plea in an FIR lodged against him. Many lawyers were present inside the court complex, insisting that he should not be granted bail.

Anticipatory bail means that an individual can seek or request to the court to get bail in anticipation or in expectation of being named or accused of having committed a non-bailable offence.

Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in north-east Delhi.

"We are taking appropriate legal action against Tahir Hussain. We will soon present him before the law," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told reporters after the arrest.

Delhi Police is likely to produce Hussain in the Karkardooma court to seek remand.

At least 47 people lost their lives and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi.