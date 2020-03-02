Delhi Court stays execution of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts till further order, TMC launches new mass outreach campaign, Coronavirus postpones Azlan Shah Cup, here are the top news for March 2

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 2.

1. Article 370 abrogation: No need to refer pleas to larger Constitution bench, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench on Monday (March 2) said that there is no need to refer pleas challenging government's abrogation of Article 370 to a larger bench. The apex court was hearing the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's move to remove the said Article. Read more

2. Trinamool Congress launches new mass outreach campaign 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

Trinamool Congress sources said the new mass outreach campaign would focus on the developmental work done by the Mamata Banerjee government since 2011. Read more here



3. Delhi Police seeks information from Twitter for over 70 accounts used to instigate Delhi violence

The Special Cell has also identified some other social media platforms, including Facebook, which were used to circulate hate messages to fan communal violence in North East Delhi. Read more

4. Delhi Court stays execution of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts till further order

One of the four convicts Pawan Kumar Gupta had filed both curative and mercy petition before the hanging. The Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition on Monday but President Ram Nath Kovind is yet to take a decision over his mercy plea. Read more

5. Congress MP Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena in Lok Sabha, lodges complaint with Speaker Om Birla

Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday submitted a written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying that she was manhandled by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena inside Lok Sabha. Read more here

6. Coronavirus scare: Passengers undergoing screening at 21 airports, 12 seaports, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Addressing a press conference, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that over 5 lakh passengers have been screened at airports while 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports so far. Read more

TOP SPORTS NEWS OF THE DAY

7. India's top run-scorers, leading wicket-takers against New Zealand

India secured a five-match T20I series whitewash over New Zealand before slumping to a three-match ODI series defeat 0-3 against the hosts. Read here

8. Coronavirus outbreak postpones Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

The committee has proposed the tournament to be rescheduled from September 24 to October 3. Read more

TOP ENTERTAINMENT NEWS OF THE DAY

9. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Sreesanth turn gym buddies, pic goes viral!

Check out the picture of Asim and Sreesanth shared by a fan club on Instagram. See the picture here

10. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's leaked dance video from 'Brahmastra' goes viral