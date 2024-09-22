Delhi Crime: Man Stabs Colleague, Her Parents After She Stops Speaking To Him, Say Police

Delhi Crime: A man allegedly injured his colleague and her parents in West Delhi after she stopped talking to him. According to police officials, the accused was identified as Abhishek, 21. He has been arrested. Briefing about the incident, a senior officer said that a call was received at Khyala police station around 9 AM on Saturday regarding a stabbing incident in the Raghubir Nagar area.

After receiving the information, a police team was sent to the spot. According to the initial investigations in the matter, Abhishek came to the victim's house and stabbed her, the officer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The senior official further stated that the accused attacked her parents when they tried to intervene. The officer said that the woman and her parents condition was stated as stable.

Abhishek, who lives in the Rajouri Garden area, worked with the victim woman at a salon in the area and was friends with her, the official said. However, he had become irked after the victim started avoiding him in recent months, the officer said. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, in another incident that took place in the national capital, a man succumbed in a Delhi hospital to injuries sustained after the autorickshaw he was travelling in with his family was hit by a speeding luxury car in the national capital earlier this week, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sachchidanand Kumar. He, along with his son Neeraj Kumar and family, were injured after their autorickshaw was hit at Tilak Marg on September 12 as per the police FIR registered by Duty Officer Sub Inspector Banwari Lal, as reported by news agency ANI.

Neeraj Kumar, who was travelling with his father, wife, and two sons in an autorickshaw, said that his family members are currently receiving treatment. According to him, they were heading home to Sangam Vihar from New Delhi Railway Station when a BMW car jumped the red light and collided with their auto.

The impact was so severe that the auto overturned three times, resulting in injuries to all passengers. Neeraj's father and son Yashraj were seriously hurt, while Neeraj and his wife suffered injuries to their legs, back, and neck, ANI reported.

The driver of a passing vehicle rushed to their aid and quickly transported Neeraj's father and Yashraj to L.L.J.P. Hospital. Neeraj stated. "The auto driver called the PCR, and after about 20 minutes, police arrived and took my wife, my son, and me to Lady Harding Hospital." Due to the severity of his father's injuries, Neeraj decided to take him to L.N.J.P. Hospital without receiving treatment.

(With agencies inputs)