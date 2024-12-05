Delhi Crime: Son Kills Parents, Sister, Say Police — Reason Will SHOCK You

Delhi Crime: In a shocking case that shook the national capital on Wednesday, a couple was killed by their son after feeling insulted over his poor academic performance. Besides his parents, he also claimed the life of his sister. Cracking the triple murder case, the Delhi police revealed that the accused was identified as Arjun. The victims were stabbed to death inside their house in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area.

Joint Commissioner of Police SK Jain told IANS that the son Arjun murdered his parents and sister. According to the police officer, Arjun committed the killings because he felt "neglected and insulted" by his family due to his poor academic performance.

The victims were identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita (23). The police stated that the bodies were discovered by the couple's son, Arjun, at around 5:30 am when he returned from his morning walk.

According to the police, Arjun has confessed to the triple murders. Elaborating on the murder case, S.K. Jain explained that there were no signs of theft or forced entry into the house, and the bodies were found lying on the bed.

During interrogation, Arjun began to change his statements, according to the police officer. He was unable to provide an exact time of when he left or returned, the officer said.

Moreover, Jain told IANS that Arjun, the accused, had fresh injuries on his hand, and on being asked about them, he was not able to explain where he had sustained them, Jain told IANS. Arjun was quite good at sports but struggled with his studies.

During interrogation, Arjun also revealed that his father would constantly scold him because of his poor academic performance.

Just a few days ago, his father had beaten him in front of several people. According to IANS, these incidents left Arjun deeply frustrated, and he also felt jealous of the fact that his parents seemed to love his sister more than him, Jain revealed. He had always suspected that his parents might transfer all their ancestral property to his sister.

This thought led Arjun to hatch a plan to murder his entire family. He chose the day of the anniversary of his parents, hoping that no one would suspect him and that he could get away with it.

However, things didn't go as planned. During police interrogation, when Arjun gave inconsistent statements, the police began to doubt him, said Jain. After some pressure, Arjun eventually confessed that he was the one who had killed his family.

(With IANS Inputs)