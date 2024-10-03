Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801831https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-doctor-shot-dead-by-two-minors-patients-at-kalindi-kunj-hospital-2801831.html
NewsIndia
DELHI

Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead By Two Minors Patients At Kalindi Kunj Hospital

Police informed that doctor was found in a chair oozing blood from the head and an inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys,, who had arrived for treatment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead By Two Minors Patients At Kalindi Kunj Hospital Image: PTI

In a shocking incident, a doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday, police said.

The accused came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.

According to a police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head and an inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys, approximately 16 years old, who had arrived at the three-bed Nima Hospital around 1 am for treatment.

One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, the officer said, adding, after dressing, the two boys went inside Akhtar's cabin.

After a while, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot and Parveen rushed towards the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the facility's reception area, dressing room, and gallery.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK