Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead By Two Minors Patients At Kalindi Kunj Hospital
Police informed that doctor was found in a chair oozing blood from the head and an inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys,, who had arrived for treatment.
In a shocking incident, a doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday, police said.
The accused came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.
According to a police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head and an inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys, approximately 16 years old, who had arrived at the three-bed Nima Hospital around 1 am for treatment.
One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, the officer said, adding, after dressing, the two boys went inside Akhtar's cabin.
After a while, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot and Parveen rushed towards the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the facility's reception area, dressing room, and gallery.
(With PTI Inputs)
