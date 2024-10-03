Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead By Two Minors Patients At Kalindi Kunj Hospital

In a shocking incident, a doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday, police said.

The accused came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.

According to a police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head and an inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys, approximately 16 years old, who had arrived at the three-bed Nima Hospital around 1 am for treatment.

One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, the officer said, adding, after dressing, the two boys went inside Akhtar's cabin.

After a while, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot and Parveen rushed towards the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the facility's reception area, dressing room, and gallery.

