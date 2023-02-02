Delhi: DTC Bus Driver Rams Into Subway Crossing to Avoid Deadly Collision With Car

New Delhi: In an accident, three people were injured after a DTC bus collided with a car and then rammed into a subway crossing in West Delhi's Naraine on Tuesday (February 2). The driver, conductor, and the marshal in the bus suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the Metro hospital, police officials told PTI.

The two passengers in the car which was hit by the bus are safe. According to the police, the bus ran into the subway crossing as a consequence of the driver trying to save the car passengers. Fortunately, the passengers remained unharmed.

Also Read: 24 School Kids Injured in Collision of Four Buses With Three Other Vehicles in Delhi

"Three persons, including the driver, conductor, and the marshal present in the bus were injured and two persons in the (Maruti) Brezza are both stated to be safe," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said as quoted by PTI.

Police are looking at footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene to establish the sequence of events.

"Currently, the bus driver is injured... And is being treated at the hospital. Once his conduction is stable, he will be arrested in connection with the incident and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code registered. Accordingly, legal action will be taken," the police added.

(With PTI inputs)