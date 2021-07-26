हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital, Metro services halted briefly

Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Monday morning. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am due to which the metro services were halted on Monday morning. 

Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital, Metro services halted briefly
Representational Image

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Monday morning. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), mild tremors were confirmed around 6:42 am due to which the metro services were halted on Monday (July 26, 2021) morning. 

“Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally,” DMRC said in a tweet.

However, the exact frequency of the earthquake is still to be determined by the National Center for Seismology. No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Additionally, news agency ANI reported that people were seen standing in a long queue outside Akshardham metro station earlier in the morning after the quake.

(This is a developing story)

