Delhi earthquake: Tremors felt in the national capital, Metro services halted briefly

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Monday morning. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), mild tremors were confirmed around 6:42 am due to which the metro services were halted on Monday (July 26, 2021) morning.

“Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally,” DMRC said in a tweet.

However, the exact frequency of the earthquake is still to be determined by the National Center for Seismology. No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Additionally, news agency ANI reported that people were seen standing in a long queue outside Akshardham metro station earlier in the morning after the quake.

(This is a developing story)

