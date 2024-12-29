Delhi Election 2025: As AAP Alleges Voter Deletion, BJP Fires 'Bangladeshis, Rohingyas' Salvo At Kejriwal

Delhi Election 2025: With election dates approaching fast, the spate of allegations and counter-allegation has gained momentum with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making new claims with each passing day. While AAP has accused the BJP of getting voters' name deleted from the electoral rolls and adding fake voters who support the saffron party into the list, the BJP has alleged that the ruling dispensation got illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators on the voting list.

AAP's Manipulation Allegation

AAP's national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls. In a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is resorting to unethical practices to win.

Highlighting alleged irregularities in his New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal said, “Operation Lotus started here on December 15. In just 15 days, they submitted applications to delete 5,000 voters and add 7,500 new ones. My constituency has 1,06,000 voters, and they are trying to manipulate 12 per cent of the votes. If this is allowed, what's the point of elections? This is outright tampering under the guise of democracy.”

BJP Refutes AAP Claims

BJP spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa refuted Kejriwal's charges while accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of enabling illegal voting practices by Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

"Kejriwal, you are holding a press conference, questioning why the votes of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are being removed. We openly state that you have added 8,000 to 10,000 illegal votes per constituency. In houses where five people live, you've registered up to 50 fake votes. We will remove every single one of these illegal votes," he asserted.

The BJP leader further accused AAP of harbouring and supporting infiltrators for political gain. "You've settled infiltrators here, given them Rs 10,000 per month, free ration, and even shelter in tents. Meanwhile, the people of Delhi are suffering the consequences of your policies. Now, when their votes are being removed, you are in distress. Let me make it clear, no Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrator will be allowed to vote in Delhi," he said.

The 70 assembly seats of Delhi will go to the polls in February next year while the Election Commission is expected to announce the dates in January. (With agency inputs)