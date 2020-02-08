हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi election: Manoj Tiwari confident of BJP's win, says 'will get 50 plus seats'

Polling is underway for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats.

Delhi election: Manoj Tiwari confident of BJP&#039;s win, says &#039;will get 50 plus seats&#039;
ANI photo

New Delhi: The BJP's Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday (February 8) exuded confidence over the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Tiwari cast his vote at a polling station set up in the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Yamuna Vihar.

Speaking to the media, he said, "My mother came from Banaras a week ago just to be with me on the voting day. When I have the blessings of my mother all will be good... I think we will win 50 plus seats and form the government in Delhi. The lotus will bloom here."

However, Tiwari avoided replying to a query about the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministerial face and just kept saying, "All is well."

Polling is underway for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats.

A total of 14.79 million registered voters will decide the luck of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Assembly election
Next
Story

Delhi assembly election 2020: Watch live streaming of voting on Zee News

Must Watch

PT23M3S

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Foreign Minister Jaishankar and BJP Gen Secy Ram Madhav cast their votes