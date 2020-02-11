Delhi election result 2020: AAP wins 9 seats of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency; BJP gets Badarpur

New Delhi: South Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 Assembly constituencies - Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Badarpur. Of these assembly seats, AAP managed to win 9, while BJP got the victory in merely one seat of Badarpur.

1. Bijwasan: Bhupinder Singh Joon of Aam Aadmi Party defeated BJP's Satprakash Rana with a thin margin of 753 votes. In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP's Colonel Devinder Sehrawat had won from Bijwasan after defeating BJP's Sat Prakash Rana by a margin of 19,536.

Part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, there are a total of 2,01,252 eligible electors, of which 1,10,770 are male, 90,414 female and 68 voters of the third gender.

A total of 13 candidates tried their luck from this seat, while in 2015, there were 6 contestants.

2. Palam: Bhavna Gaur of AAP defeated BJP's Vijay Pandit from a victory margin of over 32,000 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Gaur had won defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 30849 votes.

In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 2,47,306 eligible electors in Palam, including 1,33,280 males, 1,14,012 females and 14 voters of the third gender. This constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85%.

3. Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav of AAP has defeated Kusum Khatri of BJP with a margin of 18,161 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Naresh Yadav had won defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 16,951 votes. In the 2013 Assembly poll, BJP's Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma had won this seat.

The total number of eligible voters in Mehrauli is 2,03,623 of which 1,13,515 were male, 90,100 female and 8 voters of the third gender. In 2015, there were a total of 1,81,393 eligible electors, of which 1,03,227 were male, 78,062 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

4. Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP has once again defeated Brahm Singh Tanwar of BJP with a margin 3,720 votes. In the 2015 Assembly election, KS Tanwar had defeated the BJP's Brahm Singh by a margin of 22,240 votes. In 2013, Brahm Singh Tanwar had won the seat.

Of total 2,18,580 eligible voters, 1,25,850 are male, 92,729 female and 1 voter of the third gender in Chhatarpur.

5. Deoli: Prakash Jarwal of AAP has defeated BJP candidate Arvind Kumar with a margin of 40173 votes from this reserved constituency (SC). In 2015 Assembly election, Prakash Jarwal had won this seat after defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 63937 votes. In 2013 too, Jarwal had won from this seat.

There are a total of 2,36,617 eligible electors, of which 1,32,372 were male, 1,04,224 female and 21 voters of the third gender in the 2020 Assembly election.

6. Ambedkar Nagar: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajay Dutt once again won this seat defeating BJP rival Khushiram Chunar with 28327 votes from this reserved seat (SC).

In the 2015 Assembly election, Ajay Dutt had won this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 42,460 votes. In 2013, AAP candidate Ashok Kumar had won the seat.

There are a total of 1,57,034 eligible electors, including 83,771 males, 73,241 females and 22 third gender voters in the 2020 Assembly election. In 2015, there were a total of 1,39,676 eligible electors, of which 76,191 were male, 63,410 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

7. Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohania of AAP defeated BJP's Shiv Charan Lal Gupta with a margin of 42522 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Dinesh Mohaniya had won in this seat by defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 43,988 votes. In 2013 also, Mohania had won from this seat.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,88,980 eligible electors, of which 1,09,460 were male, 79,509 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

8. Kalkaji: Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi won this seat with a victory margin of 11393 votes deafeating Dharambir Singh of BJP. In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP's Avtar Singh had won in this seat after defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 19,769 votes.

In 2013 Assembly poll, BJP candidate Harmeet Singh had won this seat.

In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 1,85,837 eligible electors, of which 1,03,535 are male, 82,296 female and 6 voters of the third gender, while in the 2015 poll, there were a total of 1,64,319 eligible electors, of which 92,022 were male, 72,206 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

9. Tughlakabad: Sahiram of AAP defeated BJP's Vikran Bidhuri with a margin of 13758 votes. In the 2015 Assembly election, Sahi Ram had won Tughlakabad defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 33,701 votes. Notably, Ramesh Bidhuri had won this seat in 2013 as well as 2008 assembly polls.

In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 1,77,616 eligible electors, of which 1,05,674 are male, 71,926 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 poll, there were a total of 1,55,327 eligible electors, of which 94,813 were male, 60,480 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

10. Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP defeated Ram Singh Netaji of AAP with a margin of over 3700 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Narayan Dutt Sharma of AAP had this seat by defeating BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri by a margin of 47,583 votes.

In 2013 Assembly polls, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had won the seat, while in 2008, Ram Singh Netaji was elected from this seat on Bahujan Samaj Party's ticket.

In the 2020 Assembly election, there are a total of 3,21,392 eligible electors, of which 1,85,442 are male, 1,35,905 female and 45 voters of the third gender.