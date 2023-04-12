topStoriesenglish2594143
NewsIndia
AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Environment Minister Calls For Plan To Tackle Summer Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also said that neighbouring states will be asked to take preventive action to curb pollution.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 05:49 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Delhi Environment Minister called for action plans to curb air pollution in the summer season
  • He said that the government will be focussing on 16 areas
  • Gopal Rai also said that the neighbouring states will be asked to take preventive action

Trending Photos

Delhi Environment Minister Calls For Plan To Tackle Summer Air Pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to prepare their respective action plans within a week to curb air pollution in the summer season. He said the government will focus on 16 areas including road dust, industrial pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, solid waste management, tree plantation and transplantation, open burning of garbage, city forests, urban farming, and rejuvenation of water bodies and parks.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said that based on data generated during a real-time source apportionment study, neighbouring states will be asked to take preventive action to curb pollution. The departments have been asked to submit their respective plans within a week.

Delhi govt's winter air pollution plan

The Delhi government implemented a summer action plan to check air pollution for the first time last year. During its winter action plan, the government focuses on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, pollution hotspots, smog towers, public participation, firecrackers, and joint action with neighbouring states among other aspects.

According to Delhi government data, PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in the national capital has reduced by more than 30 per cent in the last eight years. PM10 pollution in the capital has reduced to 223 ppm (parts per million) in 2022 from 324 ppm in 2014. PM 2.5 levels have decreased to 103 ppm in 2022 from 149 ppm in 2014. The number of 'severe' air quality has come down from 26 days in 2016 to 6 days in 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?