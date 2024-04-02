Delhi Excise Policy Case Live: Atishi To Do 'Explosive Expose' After CM Kejriwal Sent To Tihar

The political bickering in the Delhi excise policy case is not going to die down soon with the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hitting out at each other. While a Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 and he was taken to Tihar jail after that, Minister Atishi claimed that she would do an explosive expose at 10 am.

The Rouse Avenue Court sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case yesterday. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate about the excise policy case. However, the AAP leaders sharpened their attacks soon after. In a post on X, Atishi said, "I will be doing an explosive expose at 10 am tomorrow."

AAP Slams BJP

Previously, Delhi Minister Atishi made allegations on March 23, claiming that a money trail was discovered in the BJP's account. She then challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to "arrest" BJP national president JP Nadda. Atishi emphasized that, up to that point, no money trail had been found connected to any AAP leader.

"In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP," Atishi said.

Additionally, she claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was based solely on the testimony of one individual, Sharad Chandra Reddy. Atishi went on to disclose that Sarath Chandra Reddy had donated Rs 4.5 crore in bonds to the BJP, emphasizing that no illegal funds were discovered during the ED's search at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

BJP Alleges Power Struggle In AAP

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari asserted that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled an internal power struggle within the party. Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal has implicated Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj by suggesting they were the individuals Vijay Nair reported to.

According to Tiwari, Kejriwal's actions signify an internal power struggle within the AAP, as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj are not stepping back from their pursuit of the Chief Minister post. Tiwari further alleges that Kejriwal's motive is to clear the path for his wife to assume the role of Chief Minister, indicating a division within the party's ranks.

Kejriwal Lodged In Tihar

In the meantime, the Court instructed Tihar Jail authorities to permit Kejriwal to bring his prescribed medication and books. CM Kejriwal has been kept in Jail number 2. The court has mandated authorities to furnish one table and chair, a religious pendant, and a special dietary regimen as outlined by medical professionals, following the jail's guidelines. Kejriwal, through his legal representatives, submitted a request seeking permission to bring along several books, including the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and a book titled "How Prime Minister Decided" by Neerja Chaudhary.