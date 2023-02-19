Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia to be Questioned by CBI Today - Top Points

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday (February 19) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. He is being summoned almost 3 months after the chargesheet was filed in the case. Sisodia was earlier the in-charge of the Excise department. Despite the questioning by authorities and a search at his home by CBI last year, he has not been named as an accused in the case since the investigation is still ongoing.

"The further investigation in the case regarding the money trail and the larger conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 is still in progress," an official said. From the beginning, Sisodia has vouched for his innocence in the case and said he would wholeheartedly cooperate in the investigation. As he is set to appear for questioning today at 11 am with the CBI, let's take a look at the key points in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Manish Sisodia is set to reach the CBI headquarters in Lodhi Road ahead of the questioning at 11 am today (February 19). On Saturday, he had alluded to the BJP targetting him through this investigation. He tweeted, "They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me." He said that the CBI has been made to go after him because "they" want to stop him from doing "good work" on the education of the children in Delhi.

In the Delhi Excise Policy case, it has been alleged that the AAP government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.

Two businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally have been arrested in the case. They were among 7 accused named in the chargesheet filed in November last year.

CBI officials have claimed that the AAP govt allegedly committed irregularities including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, and extension of L-1 license without approval.

Gains earned from such acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts, a CBI spokesperson stated as quoted by PTI.

The CBI is now focussed on the alleged influence of a "South Lobby" of businessmen and politicians in formulating and implementing Delhi liquor policy to swing it in their favour using middlemen, liquor traders, and public servants.

(With PTI inputs)