Delhi, expect a rainy Sunday

New Delhi: As the national capital is gearing up to welcome monsoon, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall on Sunday (June 13), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital also recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, which is four notches below the season's average, the weather department informed. While the maximum temperature is predicted to be around 35 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

The relative humidity was recorded 71 at per cent.

On Saturday, light showers lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing the mercury down to 31.2 degrees Celsius. Gusty winds were reported in many parts of the city and even dust storms in some areas like Burari.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted monsoon to reach Delhi by June 15, which is 12 days before its usual date of June 27. "Conditions are favourable for an early onset. It (monsoon) may reach Delhi by June 15 this time," Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional forecasting centre said. Normally, monsoon hits by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

The weather department has forecast that the conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon into more regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh in the coming 24 hours.

Live TV