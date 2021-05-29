Delhi extends lockdown till June 7, here's what will be unlocked in phase 1

New Delhi: District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended the curfew on the movement of individuals except for essential activities in Delhi till 5 am on June 7 (Monday) or further orders whichever is earlier.

The guidelines instruct companies to resume business but strict adhereance to COVID-19 precautions and stagger shifts is necesary.

Apart from essential activities, personnel and associated staff, offices, factories and constructions will gradually open with staggered shifts.

Relaxations have already been extended to government staff, healthcare workers and media persons.

Special e-passes were also issued for those working in grocery stores, engaged in delivery of food, restaurant staff (only delivery), courier services etc.

Earlier, in a meeting with Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, who is the Chairman of DDMA, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the time has come when the process of lifting lockdown needs to be initiated. He asserted that people of Delhi have suffered a lot during this Covid pandemic, and also due to a month-long lockdown.

He stated those who are working as labourer and daily wage earner have lost their livelihood and it has been decided that these two activities will be opened from Monday (May 31).

"During the meeting, it has decided that the situation of COVID-19 is under control as daily cases and positivity rate have reduced, now we have to focus on economic activities as well. Many poor families have lost their livelihood due to lockdown and therefore, it has been decided that - two activities - construction work and factories in Delhi will start functioning from Monday." Kejriwal said.

