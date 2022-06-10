Delhi: Fire breaks out in UPSC building, 5 tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi on Friday (June 10). As per PTI, the officials said the blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the UPSC building.

They said they received the information about the fire received around 3.10 pm. Four to five fire tenders have been pressed to service, the officials said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

