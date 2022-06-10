हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

Delhi: Fire breaks out in UPSC building, 5 tenders rushed to spot

The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the Union Public Service Commission's building in central Delhi. 

Delhi: Fire breaks out in UPSC building, 5 tenders rushed to spot
Representational image

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi on Friday (June 10). As per PTI, the officials said the blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the UPSC building.  

They said they received the information about the fire received around 3.10 pm. Four to five fire tenders have been pressed to service, the officials said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

ALSO READFire breaks out near Shah Masjid in southeast Delhi, over 20 people rescued

