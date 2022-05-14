New Delhi: The horror of a blaze in Delhi's Mundka on Friday evening, that has left at least 27 dead, has sent shock waves across the capital and the country. Several people were reported missing after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in the capital. Shocking scenes emerged from the fire site and it was caught on camera that trapped people, desperate to flee, jumped from the building. Frantic with fear, people jumped from the building, even though it could have caused them grave injuries. Several people gathered beneath the building helped many of those trying to escape.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several others have expressed their condolences at the terrible tragedy.

Click HERE to watch the video on the fire and people trying to escape

Several distraught relatives of the victims thronged the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Friday night looking for their family members. One of them, Ajit Tiwari, told PTI on Friday that his sister Monika (21) is missing since the incident. "She started working at a CCTV camera packaging unit last month and received her first salary on Thursday. We got to know about the fire at 5 pm, but had no idea that the blaze occurred at her office building. When she did not return home by 7 pm, we started looking for her," Tiwari said.

Another woman was frantically looking for her elder daughter who also works at the CCTV camera packaging unit. "My daughter Pooja has been working at the CCTV camera packaging unit for the last three months. We live in Mubarakpur and got to know about the incident at 9 pm. She has a cut mark below her left eye. We are looking for her at various hospitals. She is the sole breadwinner of our family of four. Her two younger sisters study in a school," the woman said.

"We are searching for her (Yashoda Devi) but we didn't find her. We got to know about the fire from one of my friends. We immediately reached here and looked for Yashoda everywhere, even in hospitals," Govind, one of the family members, told ANI.

Delhi Mundka Fire | Morning visuals from the spot where a massive fire broke out in a building yesterday, May 13 "27 people died and 12 got injured in the fire incident," said DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District pic.twitter.com/wRErlnj3h0 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Ankit, who works at one of the offices in the building, said a motivational session was going on at the second floor when the fire broke out. "I am very fortunate that I am alive. I could have also lost my life. A motivational session was going on at the second floor of the building when we noticed the blaze. We broke the glass windows and somehow managed to escape," he said.

Police said at least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in the fire. The building in which the fire broke out is located near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.