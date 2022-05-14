New Delhi: The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday (May 13, 2022) has increased to 27, the police said. As many as 12 people sustained injuries and have admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital as the blaze ripped through a four-story commercial building located near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

The fire started from the first floor and spread to the other floors, the police said and added that around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building.

They stated that some were still trapped inside.

12 persons injured in the fire incident in Delhi's Mundka: Office of the District Magistrate West

Mundka fire: Building owner identified

The police said that the commercial building did not have fire NOC and informed that the building owner is absconding. The owner, however, has been identified as Manish Lakra.

"A total of 27 people have died and 12 are injured. We`ll take the help of the forensic team to identify the bodies. FIR has been registered. We`ve detained company owners. There are chances that more bodies may be recovered as the rescue operation is yet to be completed," DCP Sameer Sharma (Outer District) told ANI.

"The building did not have a fire NOC. The owner of the building has been identified as Manish Lakra who lived on the top floor. Lakra is currently absconding, teams are on the job and he will be nabbed soon," he added.

The divisional officer of the fire department said that there was only one staircase due to which, people could not move out of the building.

Owners of company detained

The fire started from the first floor that houses the office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing and assembling company, police said. They added that the owners of the company -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- have been detained.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Morning visuals from the spot where a massive fire broke out in a building yesterday, May 13 "27 people died and 12 got injured in the fire incident," said DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District

The blaze was brought under control following a six-hour-long firefighting operation by police, fire department, and NDRF teams.

